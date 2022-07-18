Uttarakhand: A bus full of passengers overturned near Kaudiyala under Devprayag Police Staion limits in Uttarakhand, reports news agency ANI. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel have reached the spot.Also Read - Breaking: Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Afghanistan

Bus with 33 passengers including 2 children going from Kedarnath to Haridwar overturned; 21 injured taken to Rishikesh. All residents are of Maharashtra: K Sajwan, SDRF official

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon.