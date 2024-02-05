Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves UCC Bill Draft, To Be Taken Up During Assembly Session Starting Monday

Section 144 has been implemented to maintain law and order while the Bill is tabled in the Assembly.

Dehradun, Feb 02 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses the handing over of the UCC draft report during a program organized at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, in Dehradun on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Uttarakhand UCC Bill: The draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was on Sunday approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The draft of the UCC Bill was approved during a meeting at CM Dhami’s official residence on Sunday evening.

Trending Now

Now it will be taken up during the 4-day Assembly session, beginning on February 5 and continuing till February 8.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the Muslim Seva Sangathan, based in the hill state, has opposed the Bill.

Section 144 has been implemented to maintain law and order while the Bill is tabled in the Assembly, an official said on Sunday. A statement has also been issued by the District Magistrate of Dehradun Sonika.

As mentioned earlier, the district administration has imposed Section 144 within a radius of 300 meters around the Assembly premises.

Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika said that during the assembly session starting Monday, there will be a ban on activities like demonstrations of organizations and communities in the designated area.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a cabinet meeting in the State Secretariat to discuss the draft report on the Uniform Civil Code. In the crucial state-level meeting, the draft report of the Uniform Civil Code will get the approval of the Cabinet, after which the government will present the UCC Bill in the Assembly on February 6. The UCC drafting committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the draft to Chief Minister Dhami on Friday.

Chief Minister Dhami on Friday said, “We promised our people to bring the UCC in Uttarakhand before the Assembly goes into session. The rollout of the UCC will be in line with a resolution adopted by the BJP.”

Taking to his social media handle on Friday, CM Dhami said it was an important day for the people of the state as the UCC will help realise the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), part of the BJP Manifesto in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly Polls, will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all the citizens of the state. The biggest highlight of the Uniform Civil Code is that these laws are binding on all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.