Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with 11 cabinet ministers were on Tuesday given various portfolios to look after the different state departments as the government takes charge. While Dhami took over Home, Finance and 13 other departments, Satpal Maharaj got Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Culture and 5 other departments. The Ministry of AYUSH went to Harak Singh Rawat, who also got Forest, Power and three other departments.

The distribution comes days after Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand, along with an 11-member cabinet, in Dehradun on Sunday.

Full List of Portfolios in Uttarakhand:

Meanwhile, the 11 ministers were also given charge of different districts to monitor their development. The order was issued by newly appointed Chief Secretary S S Sandhu.

Satpal Maharaj has been appointed as the minister in charge of Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, Harak Singh Rawat of Tehri, Bansidhar Bhagat of Dehradun, Yashpal Arya of Nainital, Bishan Singh Chufal of Almora, Subodh Uniyal of Pauri, Arvind Pandey of Chamapavat and Pithoragarh, Ganesh Joshi of Uttarkashi, Dhan Singh Rawat of Haridwar, Rekha Arya of Bageshwar and Yatishwaranad the minister in charge of Udham Singh Nagar.