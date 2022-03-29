Uttarakhand Cabinet: The portfolios of 8 ministers, who took oath in the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet, were allocated on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has retained the Home Ministry whereas Satpal Maharaj was awarded with PWD, Premchand Aggarwal has been allotted with Finance Ministry.Also Read - What Is Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute And Why Today’s Agreement Is 'Historic' | Explained

CM Pushkar Dhami: Home & Revenue

Satpal Maharaj: PWD, Irrigation

Dhan Singh Rawat: Education

Premchand Agarwal: Finance

Ganesh Joshi : Agriculture

Subodh Uniyal: Forest

Chandan Ramdas : Minority & Social Welfare

Here the Full List:

On Wednesday, last week, Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of Uttarakhand at Parade Ground in Dehradun. Apart from Dhami, eight ministers took oaths of office and secrecy by governor Gurmit Singh. Dhami was on March 21 chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party. His continuation as chief minister had come under a cloud following his loss from Khatima in the recent assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, and BJP national president J.P. Nadda. Several other high-profile BJP leaders, including many CMs, attended the event. Among them were Yogi Adityanath, Pramod Sawant, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupendra Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jairam Thakur and Vasundhara Raje.