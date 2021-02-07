Chamoli: Several people were feared missing as the water level in Dhauliganga river of Uttarakhand rose suddenly after an avalanche was reported near the Rishiganga power project. The incident was reported from Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. Reports claimed that around 50 labourers were working on the site at the time of the incident. Also Read - Uttarakhand Schools to Reopen For Classes 6 to 9, 11 from February 8, Govt Issues SOPs

Speaking to ANI, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai said, “Two teams of ITBP reach the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration are already at the spot.” Also Read - People Participating in Protest or Putting 'Anti-National' Posts Can Find it Difficult to Get Passports, Govt Jobs in Bihar & Uttarakhand | Here's Why

A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps: Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

CM Takes Stock of Situation

“The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps”, news agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat as saying.

Furthermore, he informed that people are being evacuated from the areas near Alakananda. “As a precautionary measure, the flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. I am leaving for the spot”, Rawat added.

He also asked people to contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486, in case they are stranded in affected areas and need any help.

What Triggered Floods?

In a statement, Chamoli Police said, “Rishiganga Power Project was damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. People living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.”

People Being Evacuated

Meanwhile, Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have also left for the spot.