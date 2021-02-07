Dehradun/New Delhi: At least 150 labourers working at the Tapovan Power Project are feared dead or missing even as three bodies have been recovered so far, an ITBP spokesperson said after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday triggering flash flood disaster. The number is likely to increase soon. Also Read - Uttarakhand Flood: PM Modi Reviews Situation, Speaks to CM Rawat; Amit Shah Assures Assistance

The spokesperson added that due to the collapse of at least three bridges in Reni village, including one of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), connectivity with some of their border posts has been “totally restricted”. Also Read - Chamoli Glacier Disaster: 100-150 Casualties Feared, UP on High Alert, 600 Army Presonnel Rushed | 10 Points

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

“More than 100 labourers working at barrage and 50 plus working at a tunnel are feared dead or missing as per the site in-charge of Tapovan and the local administration. Three bodies have been recovered till now,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said in Delhi.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reaches near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli; takes stock of the situation. pic.twitter.com/Slw1Vn2Qx9 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

He said over 250 personnel of the border force are involved in the rescue work at present.

About 16-17 labourers are safe inside the tunnel at Tapovan and the teams are clearing debris to rescue them, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)