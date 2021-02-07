Chamoli: A high alert was issued in Uttar Pradesh after a part of Nanda Devi Glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing massive floods in the Dhauliganga river. Further, around 100-150 casualties are feared in the Chamoli incident, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told news agency ANI. Notably, around 150 labourers were working on the banks of the river at the time of the incident. Also Read - Chamoli Disaster: Uttarakhand Govt Issues Helpline Numbers For People Stranded in Affected Areas

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates of UP districts situated along the Ganga river to be on high alert and monitor water levels continuously, a government spokesman said. “If required, people will be evacuated to safe places. National Disaster Response Force, SDRF and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary have also been put on highest alert,” the spokesman said. Also Read - Video of Chamoli Glacier Break Shows Houses Being Swept Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the situation in Chamoli while in Assam. He spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other top officials and directed them to provide all possible support to the affected. Also Read - Glacier Breaks In Chamoli Causes Massive Floods in Dhauliganga, Emergency Services Pressed | LIVE Updates

Here’s what we know so far:

1) As per reports, more than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project are currently missing and may have been directly affected, State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal told PTI.

2) 100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI

3) Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

4) Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation and ordered more NDRF teams to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation, said Shah.

5) Though details are awaited, several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.

6) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos. He also tweeted a helpline number saying, “If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486.”

7) Rawat cancelled all his programmes scheduled for the day. He is likely to visit Chamoli to take stock of the situation.

8) ITBP and NDRF teams rushed to flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand to undertake relief and rescue work, officials in New Delhi said.

9) A meeting is scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials to join the meeting.

10) “While in Assam, PM Narendra Modi reviewed situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & other top officials. He took stock of rescue & relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to affected,” Prime Minister’s Office said.

11) A government spokesman said that there was not much human habitation at the site where the glacier broke but a number of power projects have been hit. The government has also appealed to the people not to venture near the Ganga river.

12) Indian Army has deployed choppers & troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt & NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue & relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation: Indian Army