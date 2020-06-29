Chardham Yatra 2020: The Uttarakhand government has announced that the Chardham Yatra 2020 will commence from July 1. For now, however, the pilgrimage will be allowed only for the residents of the state; here too, only those residents, who are neither living in containment zones nor in quarantine centres, will be allowed to take the pilgrimage. Also Read - You Didn't Have Licence: Uttarakhand's Ayush Ministry Sends Notice to Ramdev For Coronil

In a statement today, the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board said, "Uttarakhand government will begin Chardham Yatra for the residents of the state from July 1, following standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in view of COVID-19."

The SOPs are as follows:

(1.) Those wishing to undertake the pilgrimage will have to apply for an e-pass which will be valid only for ‘darshan’ at the temple during the visit to the shrine;

(2.) The e-pass is applicable only for the residents of Uttarakhand;

(3.) Those who experience any symptom of coronavirus should avoid the ‘yatra’ and not apply for the e-pass;

(4.) The e-pass will be valid only for two days; days will be counted from the day a person applies for the e-pass;

(5.) The pass will be null and void once the pilgrimage has been undertaken;

(6.) For the e-pass, applicants have to apply on https://badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in

(7.) The local contact/person/travel agency will also be responsible for the visit of the pilgrim to the shrine;

(8.) The pass shall be applicable only to visit the shrine and no other place nearby;

(9.) During the visit, pilgrims should avoid meeting senior citizens (above 60 years) and minors (below ten years);

(10.) Pilgrims should follow advisories of the state/central government, wear masks and practice social distancing at all times;

(11.) If during the visit, any pilgrim shows any symptom for COVID, he/she shall immediately contact the shrine authorities;

(12.) Before entering the temple, pilgrims should wash hands and feet with soap;

(13.) Hand sanitisers will be provided at the entrance of the temple;

(14.) It is strictly advised not to touch idols during the visit to the temple;

(15.) Pilgrims also have to upload ID proof, photo, medical document for chronic disease or related to coronavirus. Travel history from any state to Uttarakhand in the last one month is to be mentioned;

(16.) The uploaded photo ID and address proof is to be carried during the visit;

(17.) Temple authorities can amend the guidelines without any prior notice, as well as refuse entry to any pilgrim in the temple premises.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand reported 32 new cases of coronavirus, taking its overall number of cases to 2,823. This includes 2,018 discharges (106 on Sunday), 749 active cases and 38 deaths.