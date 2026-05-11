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Conserving energy resources is collective responsibility of all citizens, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Conserving energy resources is collective responsibility of all citizens, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving rapidly towards self-reliance, and with the participation of every citizen, this resolve will become even stronger.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Image)

New Delhi: In a major statement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that conserving energy resources is a collective responsibility of all citizens while keeping national interest paramount. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people of the country is not only aimed at economic savings but is also an important step towards building a self-reliant and empowered India.

The chief minister said that if all citizens understand their responsibilities and take small pledges such as avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, giving priority to local and indigenous products, using public transport to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, conserving energy, refraining from purchasing gold jewellery for one year, using natural manure instead of chemical fertilizers in farming, and consuming edible oil judiciously, it would make a significant contribution to the nation’s economy.

The chief minister added that the people of Devbhoomi have always remained at the forefront in serving national interests. He said that the resolve of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat can succeed only when every citizen contributes at their own level. He expressed confidence that the people of the state will turn the prime minister’s appeal into a mass movement. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving rapidly towards self-reliance, and with the participation of every citizen, this resolve will become even stronger.

Over 23,000 devotees visit Yamunotri, Gangotri shrines despite adverse weather

Despite unpredictable weather and afternoon rainfall, over 23,000 pilgrims visited the Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines in Uttarkashi district, officials said on Sunday. A total of 11,066 devotees offered prayers at Yamunotri Dham, while 12,075 pilgrims visited Gangotri Dham on Saturday.

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The portals of both the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples reopened for devotees on April 19, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marking the start of the annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand after a six-month winter break. Uttarkashi has witnessed fluctuating weather patterns recently. Heavy rains and thunderstorms frequently occur during afternoon hours, causing slippery conditions on the Yamunotri trekking route.

According to the officials, devotees continue their journey through these adverse conditions. Tourism Department records show 4,325 children visited Yamunotri with their families in the first 20 days of the pilgrimage. Total arrivals at Yamunotri Dham have crossed 1.56 lakh, while Gangotri Dham has recorded a total footfall of 1.55 lakh. The combined footfall for both shrines reached 3,11,365 by the end of the day.

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