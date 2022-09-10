Uttarakhand cloudburst: At least 30 houses were destroyed and a woman died in a cloudburst incident in the Lasko river flowing close to the India and Nepal border at midnight in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. A video of one one such incident where a building was swept away in the landslide following the cloudburst was shared by the Uttarakhand’s fire service department.Also Read - Cloudburst Hits Dharamshala in Himachal, Flash Flood Damages Properties | Watch Video

In the video posted on Twitter, the building collapsed like a pack of cards as it was washed away in the heavy current in Pithoragarh district’s Dharchula town. Uttarakhand’s fire department said relief and rescue operations were being carried out.

“On the midnight of 9th August 2022, due to a cloud burst in the drain coming from Nepal, there has been a disaster in Khotila village of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district. The rescue work is going on continuously by the Fire Service, Sdrf, Police and Administration,” the Uttarakhand’s fire department said.

Video – Landslide sweeps away building In Uttarakhand after cloudburst

Due to the flood in the Kali river in Dharchula last night, there has been a lot of damage in Dharchula and its adjoining areas. “About 30 houses have been destroyed in the cloud burst incident and one woman has died,” District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan told ANI.

The DM said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are engaged in the relief work on the spot. The damage caused by the floods in the Kali river has occurred in the villages of both India and Nepal.