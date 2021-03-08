New Delhi: Speculations are rife that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may be looking to change the leadership in Uttarakhand as state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday cancelled all his scheduled programmes for the day and left for New Delhi to meet top leaders. According to reports, Rawat is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari to File Nomination Papers From Nandigram Assembly Seat on March 12, Will Face Mamata Banerjee

"Weather in Chamoli was not good today and movement of helicopters was not possible. Hence CM decided to skip the events. He has gone to Delhi to some routine meetings with top party leaders," a party source in the Chief Minister's office told The Indian Express.

However, the BJP has denied the rumours saying the visit was of a "routine nature".

Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat claimed there was no leadership change likely in the state and Saturday’s meeting discussed events to mark the completion of the Rawat-led government’s four years in office. Rawat had to attend several programmes in Gairsain and Dehradun on Monday but they had to be cancelled following the summons from Delhi.

What led to the speculations?

Speculations about a leadership change in the state gained momentum after BJP national vice president Raman Singh and state party in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrived in Dehradun on Saturday to preside over an unscheduled meeting of the state party’s group.

Core group members Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, cabinet minister Madan Kaushik, minister of state Dhan Singh Rawat, state BJP general secretary Ajeya Kumar among others attended the meeting which went on for over two hours.

The meeting was held at a time when most of the party MLAs and ministers including the chief minister were in Gairsain to attend the important budget session of the state assembly.

Raman Singh, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister, talked separately to each member of the core group to get their feedback. He also went to the chief minister’s official residence where around 40 party MLAs had gathered and later visited the RSS office here.

Meanwhile, another member of the core group and Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’ too met Raman Singh at the Jolly Grant Airport late in the evening.