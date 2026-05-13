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Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami halves official fleet, backs PM Modis energy conservation appeal as national pledge

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami halves official fleet, backs PM Modi’s energy conservation appeal as national pledge

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister’s appeal is not limited to energy conservation alone, but represents a collective commitment toward building a self-reliant, capable, and responsible India.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami halves official fleet, backs PM Modi’s energy conservation appeal as national pledge | Image: ANI

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for energy conservation and prudent use of resources as crucial in national interest, has directed a 50 percent reduction in his official fleet.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister’s appeal is not limited to energy conservation alone, but represents a collective commitment toward building a self-reliant, capable, and responsible India. He added that when national interest is paramount, it becomes the duty of every citizen and public representative to contribute to resource conservation at their own level.

The Chief Minister has also urged all ministers, public representatives, and government officials to avoid the unnecessary use of vehicles, promote public transport, and play an active role in turning energy conservation into a mass movement.

He said that the Government of Uttarakhand will implement the Prime Minister’s call with full seriousness and commitment, so that along with conserving resources, the goals of environmental protection and sustainable development can also be achieved.

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