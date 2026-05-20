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Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays heartfelt tribute to General Khanduri

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays heartfelt tribute to General Khanduri

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the funeral and paid final respects to former CM Major General (Retd.) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays heartfelt tribute to General Khanduri | Image: Image: X

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of former Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri. He returned to Dehradun after receiving the news of General Khanduri’s demise and paid his last respect during the funeral, which was held in Haridwar on Wednesday.

General B.C. Khanduri passed away on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Dhami was in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar to attend the Central Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He immediately returned to Dehradun as soon as he received the tragic news. Upon arrival, he went directly to General Khanduri’s residence in Basant Vihar, where he paid his heartfelt tributes and also offered condolences to the bereaved family.

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Paying homage to General Khanduri’s immense contribution to the state, Chief Minister Dhami announced three days of state mourning and also directed a one-day public holiday. He further instructed that General Khanduri’s last rites be conducted with full police honours.

Shouldered the mortal remains during the funeral procession

On Wednesday morning, a grief-stricken Chief Minister Dhami once again visited General B.C. Khanduri’s residence, where he offered floral tributes and also shouldered the mortal remains. He then accompanied the funeral procession to the BJP headquarters and later attended the last rites in Haridwar. Throughout the day, the Chief Minister appeared deeply emotional and mournful.

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