Dehradun: The Coronavirus cases in India are rising at an unprecedented rate. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan are mulling to impose more stern rules to contain the spread of the virus. However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, on the other hand, has decided to shorten the night curfew timings citing the upcoming festival celebrations in the state. A statement from the CM's office said that Rawat has shortened the night curfew, which will now be imposed from 10:30pm to 5am now. "This is applicable for the areas where night curfew is already imposed," the statement from CMO said.

The state cabinet had earlier decided to shut schools for classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar till April 30. The decision to relax the curbs in the state comes as the country celebrates festival of Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri during the spring season in India.

