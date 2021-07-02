New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will address a press conference today at 9.30 pm amid reports that claim that the CM has offered to resign from his post, less than six months after taking oath as the state’s new chief minister. Reports further add that Tirath Singh Rawat has written a letter to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president JP Nadda wherein he has offered to resign in order to avoid a Constitutional crisis in the state. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Goes Emotional Seeing His Success, Meets Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat | See Pics

Rawat, a Lok Sabha MP from Pauri constituency, was appointed as the chief minister on March 10, shortly after the resignation of his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat. According to Article 164(4) of the Constitution, a minister who is not a member of the legislature must get elected "within six months" of assuming the post. As per the above law, Rawat would be forced to resign if he is not elected as an MLA by September 10.

Although two legislative seats are vacant in Uttarakhand, the rules bar the conduct of bypolls if the remaining tenure of assembly is less than a year. The state is scheduled to go to polls in early 2022.