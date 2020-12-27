New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun, said Uttarakhand CM’s Office on Sunday. Also Read - No Winter Vacation For Class 10, 12 Students in Uttarkhand, Govt Issues Guidelines

Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,476 on Saturday with 13 more fatalities, while 374 new cases pushed the infection tally to 89,218, a health bulletin issued by the government said.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand health department had written to all the 13 Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of the state regarding containment of UK variant of coronavirus and asked them to trace the foreign returnees and monitor their health for 28 days.

The Uttarakhand health department in its letter to CMOs has asked to ensure that all the UK returnees since November 25 should be identified and tested. All primary contacts of COVID-19 positive patients must also be tested and they should be placed in institutional quarantine, the health department directed the CMOs.

(With ANI inputs)