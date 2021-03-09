New Delhi: Amid political crisis in the state, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from his post on Tuesday. It is reported that the next leader of the state will be elected tomorrow. Prior to this, Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived at the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya and submitted the resignation to her. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Cancels Programmes, Rushes to Delhi Amid Rumours of Leadership Change

Soon after resigning from the post of CM, Rawat addressed a press conference and said that whoever heads the state next will take the state forward. He also added that the move to resign from the post was a collective decision of the BJP. Rawat has been CM of Uttarakhand since 2017. Also Read - Uttarakhand Colleges, Universities to Reopen From March 1 For First Time After Lockdown

“I have working for long in politics. It has been a golden opportunity for me to serve Uttarakhand. My father was a soldier, I was born in a small village. It was only possible in the BJP that such a humble worker would be given such an opportunity. The party contemplated together and took a decision that I should give this opportunity to someone else. Whoever takes up the post tomorrow, I wish them all the best,” he said. Also Read - Uttarakhand Flash Floods: 134 Missing People To Be Declared Dead

The move from Rawat comes a day after he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Delhi, amid serious discontent from a section of the state BJP MLAs and MPs, who are bitterly opposed to the Chief Minister’s style of functioning.

Following this, the BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raman Singh were sent to Dehradun to access the situation in the state. They submitted their report to the BJP’s high command on Monday. Sources also revealed that some ministers had threatened the central leaders that they would quit if Rawat was not removed from the chief ministerial post.

Responding to the current development, former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that he can see a change in power happening. “Even the BJP’s central leadership has admitted that its present govt in the State could not do much. No matter who they bring now they will not come back to power in 2022,” he said.

However, Uttarakhand BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan said that a wrong impression is being given about unhappiness over Rawat as Chief Minister. “Trivendra Singh Rawat continues to be the Chief Minister as we speak,” Chauhan said adding that the Chief Minister will return to Dehradun on Tuesday.

In 2017, the BJP had named Rawat the chief ministerial candidate after it registered a thumping victory in the Assembly elections, winning 57 of 70 seats. TV reports stated that he will meet the governor at 4 PM in the evening to hand over his resignation.