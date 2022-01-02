Dehradun: As many as 85 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital’s Gangarkot of Uttarakhand tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the administration to declare the school a micro containment zone, reported news agency PTI on Sunday.Also Read - Patna Schools to Remain Closed For Classes 1 to 8 Till January 8. Details Inside

Samples of 496 students and school staff were sent for the RT-PCR testing after 11 students of the school tested positive recently, an official was quoted as saying. Eighty-five students of Classes 6-12 tested positive for Covid on Saturday, he said. Also Read - UP Prisons Bans Visitors From Meeting Inmates Amid Rise In COVID Cases

The students have been kept in isolation at the school, which has been declared a micro containment zone, the official said. The district administration and the Health Department will soon take a call on whether or not to send home students whose reports have come negative, he added. Also Read - Omicron Surge: UK Govt Tells Workplaces Plan For Absences of Up To 25% Staff

(With PTI inputs)