Dehradun: Far from the reaches of the government agencies and facilities, a small village in Uttarakhand has taken the fight against coronavirus on itself. With Covid cases rising daily, the people of this village have taken the fight to the next level and they tackle it with no external help. Yes, you heard it right. The people of Dhikoli village, 38km from the city of Uttarkashi, have become the first line of defence to protect themselves. The people of this village said they will fight the battle against Covid on their own. As COVID cases started rising, the villagers started converting a school into an isolation ward on a war footing.

Speaking to India Today, Brahmanand Uniyal, head of Gramin Nigrani Samiti said that as soon as the numbers started rising, the villagers started converting the school in the village into an isolation ward and the people understood what needs to be done from the internet and then converted a school into an isolation ward on the same lines.

He said the villagers also pooled in resources and brought a nebuliser, a thermometer along with medicines required for Covid treatment. He went on to add that the people also also started making immunity boosting drinks on their own.

With the thermometer, the people started taking random temperature checks of the villagers at least twice a day, just to keep a check on symptoms.

Every alternate day, they started distributing masks from door to door, and random temperature checks were being done on regular basis. The people of the village have also stocked the basic medication required for this disease.

As per updates, Uttarakhand on Monday reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in last 39 days with 2,071 people testing positive for the infection which claimed 95 more lives. On Monday, the Covid positivity rate also plummeted to 6.4 per cent, the lowest since May 1 in the state.

Dehradun recorded the highest number of 423 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 355, Haridwar 264, Nainital 223, Chamoli 175, Pauri 164, Rudraprayag 114, Uttarkashi 85, Almora 82, Pithoragarh 64, Tehri 48, Champawat 42 and Bageshwar 32, a Health Department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the state’s cumulative tally of positive cases to 3,15,590 and the 95 new fatalities pegged the pandemic death toll at 5,927 out of which 3,238 deaths occurred in May itself, the state government data revealed.

In the meantime, the Covid curfew in the state which was to come to an end at 6 AM on Tuesday was extended on Monday till 6 am on June 1.