Haridwar: With COVID cases rising once again across the country, as many as 43 inmates of the district jail in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.Also Read - Monkeypox Alert: Delhi Reports 4th Case of Virus, India's Tally Touches Nine

The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid, district health officer Khagendra Singh said Wednesday. They have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack, he said. Also Read - Monkeypox Alert: Delhi Orders 3 Private Hospitals to Create 10 Isolation Rooms for Virus Cases

A camp to test the prisoners for hepatitis and other infections was held inside the jail premises from July 28-29, the officials said. Also Read - Rajasthan Monkeypox Scare: First Suspected Case Of Virus Reported, Sample Sent to Pune

On Monday, Uttarakhand reported 3 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease. Earlier last week, Uttarakhand health department issued a new advisory to all district magistrates to take steps to stop the spread of the infection.

The advisory issued by the office of the mission director of the National Health Mission emphasised on the five-point plan of testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour to halt the spread of the virus in the state.

The state government has urged the district administration to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among the general public through different mediums. The coverage of vaccination should be increased as per the guidelines of the central government, it mentioned.

Healthcare facilities have also been advised to ensure adequate availability of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oxygen beds, ICU beds, and essential medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Oxygen generation plants at healthcare facilities should be operational, the advisory added.