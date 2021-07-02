Uttarakhand Crisis: In less than four months after he took oath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday night resigned from his post. He met Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan on late night and submitted his resignation. Notably, Tirath Singh Rawat became the chief minister with the shortest tenure (84 days) in Uttarakhand’s history. Earlier in the day, in a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, Tirath Singh Rawat had said he was offering to resign in order to avoid a constitutional crisis in the state. Also Read - Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns From His Post As Uttarakhand CM, BJP MLAs to Meet Tomorrow

In a late-night development, the BJP has asked Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar to go to Dehradun on Saturday as a Central observer. The party high command has also called a meeting of the BJP MLAs.

However, Tirath Singh Rawats' resignation comes amid speculations that the BJP could pick a new leader as the chief minister. Who will be the next chief minister then? The names of Satpal Rawat and Dhan Singh Rawat have emerged as frontrunners in the race for new CM, according to reports. Apart from this, the other names that are doing rounds include Banshidar Bhagat and Harak Singh Rawat. A leader from the Kumaon region like Bishan Chaupal and Pushkar Singh Dhami could also be a surprise choice.

Earlier in the day, Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP president JP Nadda amid increasing buzz that the party may again go in for a change in the leadership in the state as the prospect of the Election Commission holding an assembly bypoll there looks uncertain.

Without commenting on the speculation about his fate, Rawat told reporters the party will take a call about its political strategy in the state, and noted that holding or not holding the bypoll is the EC’s prerogative.

Tirath Singh Rawat needs to be elected as an MLA by September 10 to continue in the post. What has made matters more complicated for him is that the EC had recently deferred holding some Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll panel had said it would not be appropriate to hold the electoral exercise till the pandemic situation improves significantly.

Rawat, currently a Lok Sabha member, had arrived in Delhi on Wednesday and had met Nadda on that night as well. He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said, adding that he had to postpone his departure to the state as the party leadership asked him to stay put.

The term of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to come to an end in March, only about nine months away. Going by some Uttarakhand BJP leaders’ interpretation, however, the law neither prevents nor makes it mandatory for the EC to hold bye-elections in such circumstances.