Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja. The mandate was issued after the instructions of the Chief Minister's order issued by Secretary In-Charge Vinod Kumar Suman.

Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to the Sun god, is celebrated on the sixth day Kartik month of Hindu calendar. Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun.

Earlier, the Delhi government had declared a public holiday on November 10. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had last week issued an order allowing the celebration of Chhath Puja at designated sites in the city except on the banks of the Yamuna river.

“Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of Delhi has decided to declare November 10, 2021, as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja,” said a note issued by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The DDMA had on September 30 issued an order prohibiting the celebration of Chhath at public places due to the threat of COVID-19.