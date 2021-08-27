Dehradun: Due to incessant heavy rains in Uttarakhand, a bridge collapsed in Dehradun on Friday. A portion the bridge, located at Jakhan river on the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway, collapsed while several cars were on it.Also Read - Video: Cars Make U-Turns, People Run Away as Massive Landslide Hits Uttarakhand | WATCH Here

A video showed a few vehicles under the broken part of the bridge and a man walking out of the rubble. Also Read - Video: Massive Landslide Blocks Chandrabhaga River In Lahaul-Spiti, Poses Threat To Villagers

#WATCH | A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapses in Dehradun, Uttarakhand District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar says traffic on the route has been halted. pic.twitter.com/0VyccMrUky — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

After the collapse, traffic on route had to be directed, said District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.

In a similar incident from Dehradun, a section of a road caved in and collapsed into the river in Kheri village.

#WATCH| Uttarakhand: Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road caved in and merged with a river following incessant rainfall in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/v91A82UaN5 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Incessant rainfall since the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc in Dehradun because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters.

The administration said some vehicles were seen flowing in the flooded areas.

Dehradun has been facing incessant rainfall since Monday, which has caused the problem of extensive water logging in the region.

(With ANI inputs)