Chamoli: In a major relief amid the tragic disaster after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday triggering flash floods, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have rescued all the 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli, reported ANI.

At least 150 labourers working at the Tapovan power project are feared dead or missing even as three bodies have been recovered, an ITBP spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that due to the collapse of at least three bridges in Reni village, including one of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), connectivity with some of their border posts has been “totally restricted”.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Rescue operation underway at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. #Uttarakhand (Pic courtesy: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/lcKlHdcNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

“More than 100 labourers working at barrage and 50 plus working at a tunnel are feared dead or missing as per the site in-charge of Tapovan and the local administration. Three bodies have been recovered till now,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said in Delhi.

He said over 250 personnel of the border force are involved in the rescue work at present.

Meanwhile, seven Indian Navy Diving teams are on standby for Uttarakhand flash flood relief operations, the Indian Navy officials told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)