BJP Candidate List 2022 For Uttarakhand: The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 59 candidates for the Assembly elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima.

After releasing the list, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the list has five women, and asserted that the party will fight the polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Uttarakhand and also the work of its state government.

Notably, the BJP, which had won 57 seats in 2017, has dropped around 10 sitting MLAs.

As per the list, State BJP president Madan Kaushik will again contest from Haridwar, while names of ministers like Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat are also on the list.

The list includes chief minister Dhami from Khatima constituency, cabinet ministers Dhan Singh Rawat from Srinagar, Subodh Uniyal from Narendra Nagar, Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie, Swami Yatishwaranand from Haridwar (rural), Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattkhal, Bishan Singh Chuphal from Didihat, Rekha Arya from Someshwar, Banshidhar Bhagat from Kaladhungi and Arvind Pandey from Gadarpur.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Complete List of candidates

Purola———————-Durgeshwar Lal

Yamunotri—————–Kedar Singh Rawat

Gangotri——————-Suresh Chauhan

Badrinath——————Mahendra Bhatt

Tharali———————Bhopal Ram Tamta

Karnprayag—————Anil Nautiyal

Rudraprayag————-Bharat Singh Chaudhary

Ghanshali—————–Shakti Lal Shah

Narendranagar———–Subodh Uniyal

Pratapnagar—————Vijay Singh Panwar

Dhanolti——————–Pritam Singh Panwar

Chakrata——————Ramsharan Nautiyal

Vikasnagar—————Munna Singh Chauhan

Sahaspur—————–Sahdev Singh Pundir

Dharampur—————Vinod Chamoli

Raipur———————Umesh Sharma Kawu

Raipur Road—————Khajan Dass

Dehradun Cantt———-Savita Kapoor

Mussoorie——————Ganesh Joshi

Rishikesh——————-Premchand Aggrawal

Hardwar——————–Madan Kaushik

BHEL Ranipur————-Adesh Chauhan

Jwalapur——————-Suresh Rathore

Bhagwanpur—————Master Satya Pal

Roorkee——————–Pradeep Batra

Khanpur——————–Kunwarani Devyani

Manglore——————-Dinesh Pawar

Laksar———————Sanjay Gupta

Haridwar Rural———-Swami Yatishwaranand

Yamkeshwar————-Renu Bisht

Pauri———————–Raj Kumar Pori

Srinagar——————Dhan Singh Rawat

Chaubattakhal———-Satpal Maharaj

Lansdowne————–Dileep Singh Rawat

Dharchula—————Dhan Singh Dhami

Didihat——————-Bishan Singh Chufal

Pithoragarh————-Chandra Pant

Gangolihat————–Fakir Ram Tamta

Kapkote—————–Suresh Garia

Bageshwar————-Chandan Ram Dass

Dwarahat—————Anil Shahi

Salt———————-Mahesh Jeena

Someshwar———–Rekha Arya

Almora—————–Kailash Sharma

Lohaghat————–Puran Singh Fartyal

Champawat———–Kailash Gahtori

Bhimtal—————–Ram Singh Kaira

Nainital—————–Sarita Arya

Kaladjungi————-Bansidhar Bhagat

Ramnagar————-Diwan Singh Bisht

Jaspur——————Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal

Kashipur—————Trilok Singh Cheema

Bajpur——————Rajesh Kumar

Gadarpur—————Arvind Pandey

Kichha——————Rajesh Shukla

Sitarganj—————Saurabh Bahuguna

Nanak Matta———-Dr Prem Singh Rana

Khatima—————-Pushkar Singh Dhami

Assembly polls will be held in the state on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.