BJP Candidate List 2022 For Uttarakhand: The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 59 candidates for the Assembly elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima.
After releasing the list, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the list has five women, and asserted that the party will fight the polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Uttarakhand and also the work of its state government.
Notably, the BJP, which had won 57 seats in 2017, has dropped around 10 sitting MLAs.
As per the list, State BJP president Madan Kaushik will again contest from Haridwar, while names of ministers like Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat are also on the list.
The list includes chief minister Dhami from Khatima constituency, cabinet ministers Dhan Singh Rawat from Srinagar, Subodh Uniyal from Narendra Nagar, Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie, Swami Yatishwaranand from Haridwar (rural), Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattkhal, Bishan Singh Chuphal from Didihat, Rekha Arya from Someshwar, Banshidhar Bhagat from Kaladhungi and Arvind Pandey from Gadarpur.
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Complete List of candidates
- Purola———————-Durgeshwar Lal
- Yamunotri—————–Kedar Singh Rawat
- Gangotri——————-Suresh Chauhan
- Badrinath——————Mahendra Bhatt
- Tharali———————Bhopal Ram Tamta
- Karnprayag—————Anil Nautiyal
- Rudraprayag————-Bharat Singh Chaudhary
- Ghanshali—————–Shakti Lal Shah
- Narendranagar———–Subodh Uniyal
- Pratapnagar—————Vijay Singh Panwar
- Dhanolti——————–Pritam Singh Panwar
- Chakrata——————Ramsharan Nautiyal
- Vikasnagar—————Munna Singh Chauhan
- Sahaspur—————–Sahdev Singh Pundir
- Dharampur—————Vinod Chamoli
- Raipur———————Umesh Sharma Kawu
- Raipur Road—————Khajan Dass
- Dehradun Cantt———-Savita Kapoor
- Mussoorie——————Ganesh Joshi
- Rishikesh——————-Premchand Aggrawal
- Hardwar——————–Madan Kaushik
- BHEL Ranipur————-Adesh Chauhan
- Jwalapur——————-Suresh Rathore
- Bhagwanpur—————Master Satya Pal
- Roorkee——————–Pradeep Batra
- Khanpur——————–Kunwarani Devyani
- Manglore——————-Dinesh Pawar
- Laksar———————Sanjay Gupta
- Haridwar Rural———-Swami Yatishwaranand
- Yamkeshwar————-Renu Bisht
- Pauri———————–Raj Kumar Pori
- Srinagar——————Dhan Singh Rawat
- Chaubattakhal———-Satpal Maharaj
- Lansdowne————–Dileep Singh Rawat
- Dharchula—————Dhan Singh Dhami
- Didihat——————-Bishan Singh Chufal
- Pithoragarh————-Chandra Pant
- Gangolihat————–Fakir Ram Tamta
- Kapkote—————–Suresh Garia
- Bageshwar————-Chandan Ram Dass
- Dwarahat—————Anil Shahi
- Salt———————-Mahesh Jeena
- Someshwar———–Rekha Arya
- Almora—————–Kailash Sharma
- Lohaghat————–Puran Singh Fartyal
- Champawat———–Kailash Gahtori
- Bhimtal—————–Ram Singh Kaira
- Nainital—————–Sarita Arya
- Kaladjungi————-Bansidhar Bhagat
- Ramnagar————-Diwan Singh Bisht
- Jaspur——————Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal
- Kashipur—————Trilok Singh Cheema
- Bajpur——————Rajesh Kumar
- Gadarpur—————Arvind Pandey
- Kichha——————Rajesh Shukla
- Sitarganj—————Saurabh Bahuguna
- Nanak Matta———-Dr Prem Singh Rana
- Khatima—————-Pushkar Singh Dhami
Check list of candidates here:
Assembly polls will be held in the state on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.