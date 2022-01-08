Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the poll dates for 70 seats of Uttarakhand assembly. The announcements comes after the a team of the Election Commission recently visited the state to take stock of the poll preparedness. The EC has said that all political parties have urged it to hold polls while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. The entire election process will be held by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued from time to time by the Election Commission. The EC had also issued detailed guidelines in the past related to campaigning for candidates and political parties.Also Read - Manipur Assembly Poll 2022 Announced: Chief Full Schedule HERE

The BJP is the ruling party in Uttarakhand while the Congress is the main opposition party. The debutant AAP is challenging to disturb the bipolar election tradition in the state.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:

Last Date of Nomination:

Scrutiny of Nomination: 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 31 Jan

Date of polls:

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, there are 81,43,922 voters in the entire state, out of which 42,24,288 are male, 39,19,334 are female voters. While there are 93,964 service voters in the entire state.

Uttarakhand bans all political rallies till Jan 16

Following the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government has banned all political rallies, dharnas, and demonstrations till January 16, ahead of the Assembly election. The state government has also imposed a night curfew to curb the spread of the virus from 10 pm to 6 am. The new guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary SS Sandhu late Friday said political rallies, dharnas, demonstrations, and public events such as cultural gatherings would remain suspended till January 16.