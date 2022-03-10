Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Uttarakhand Assembly Election is underway as Election Commission (EC) has started releasing result trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in and its app. The voting for 70 Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand were held in a single phase on February 14.Also Read - Roorkee Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins Amid Tight Security

Constituencies NameLeading Candidates
Purola (SC)
Yamunotri
Gangotri
BadrinathMahendra Bhatt (BJP)
Tharali (SC)
Karanprayag
Kedarnath
Rudraprayag
Ghansali (SC)
Deoprayag
Narendranagar
Pratap Nagar
Tehri
Dhanolti
Chakrata (ST)
Vikasnagar
Sahaspur
Dharampur
Raipur
Rajpur Road (SC)
Dehradun Cantt.
Mussoorie
Doiwala
Rishikesh
Haridwar
B.H.E.L Ranipur
Jwalapur
Bhagwanpur
Jhabrera (SC)
Pirankaliyar
Roorkee
Khanpur
Manglore
Laksar
Haridwar Rural
Yamkeshwar
Pauri (SC)
Srinagar
Chaubattakhal
Lansdowne
Kotdwar
Dharchula
Didihat
Pithoragarh
Gangolihat (SC)
Kapkote
Bageshwar (SC)
Dwarahat
Salt
Ranikhet
Someshwar (SC)
Almora
Jageshwar
Lohaghat
Champawat
LalKuwa
Bhimtaal
Nainital (SC)
Haldwani
Kalabhungi
Ramnagar
Jaspur
Kashipur
Bajpur (SC)
Gadarpur
Rudrapur
Kichha
Sitarganj (SC)
Nanak Matta (ST)
Khatima

