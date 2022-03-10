Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Uttarakhand Assembly Election is underway as Election Commission (EC) has started releasing result trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in and its app. The voting for 70 Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand were held in a single phase on February 14.Also Read - Roorkee Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins Amid Tight Security

Here is the full list of Winners – Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022

Constituencies Name Leading Candidates Purola (SC) Yamunotri Gangotri Badrinath Mahendra Bhatt (BJP) Tharali (SC) Karanprayag Kedarnath Rudraprayag Ghansali (SC) Deoprayag Narendranagar Pratap Nagar Tehri Dhanolti Chakrata (ST) Vikasnagar Sahaspur Dharampur Raipur Rajpur Road (SC) Dehradun Cantt. Mussoorie Doiwala Rishikesh Haridwar B.H.E.L Ranipur Jwalapur Bhagwanpur Jhabrera (SC) Pirankaliyar Roorkee Khanpur Manglore Laksar Haridwar Rural Yamkeshwar Pauri (SC) Srinagar Chaubattakhal Lansdowne Kotdwar Dharchula Didihat Pithoragarh Gangolihat (SC) Kapkote Bageshwar (SC) Dwarahat Salt Ranikhet Someshwar (SC) Almora Jageshwar Lohaghat Champawat LalKuwa Bhimtaal Nainital (SC) Haldwani Kalabhungi Ramnagar Jaspur Kashipur Bajpur (SC) Gadarpur Rudrapur Kichha Sitarganj (SC) Nanak Matta (ST) Khatima

(The table will be updated as the counting of voting proceeds)