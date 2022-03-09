Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: The arena is set for the counting of the 70 seats Uttarakhand Assembly that went to the polls on February 14. The exit polls for the state assembly elections were released on March 7 and predicted a fractured mandate. While some media houses predicted BJP to retain power in the state, Zee Media, India’s most trusted news organisation, exit poll showed grand-old Party’s return with over 35 seats.Also Read - Punjab Election Result 2022: When & Where To Watch LIVE Stream of Counting of Votes on March 10

In the 70-member house, 36 is the majority mark. The BJP had bagged a whopping 57 seats in the 2017 polls marginalising the Congress. Among the key candidates are chief minister and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Khatima seat, Harish Rawat from the Lalkuwa seat and Col Ajay Kothiyal from the Gangotri seat. No chief minister in the state had completed a five-year term except for ND Tiwari. he Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app. Also Read - Election Result 2022 Date, Time: When & Where To Watch LIVE Counting Of Votes For 5 States

The counting of votes for Uttarakhand will start at 8 am tomorrow, i.e. March 10 and the trends will start reflecting on the Election Commission of India’s official site after 9am. While the polling officials will take up the counting of ballot papers first, EVMs will be opened after the postal ballots are counted.