Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand polls. The second list has 18 names in it. As of now AAP has candidates on 42 seats out of 70. While Gajendra Chauhan has been fielded from the Srinagar assembly seat, Arvind Verma has been chosen to contest from Kotdwar. Narayan Suradi will contest the assembly polls from Dharchula while Prakashchand Upadhyay has been fielded from Dwarahat.

The party has chosen Taradutt Pandey to contest from the Jageshwar assembly seat. Other candidates who have been chosen to contest the elections include Sagar Pandey, Bhuvan Arya, Jarnail Singh Kali and Kulwant Singh who have been fielded from Bhimtal, Nainital (SC), Gadarpur and Kichha assembly seats respectively.

1. Guddu Lal – Tharali (SC)

2. Sumant Tiwari – Kedarnath

3. Amendra Bisht – Dhanaulti

4. Naveen Pirshali – Raipur

5.Ravindra Anand – Dehradun Cantt

6. Trilok Singh Negi – Tehri

7. Raju Maurya – Doiwala

8. Mamta Singh – Jwalapur (SC)

9. Manorama Tyagi – Khanpur

10. Gajendra Chauhan – Srinagar

11. Arvind Verma – Kotdwar

12. Narayan Suradi – Dharchula

13. Prakash Chandra Upadhyay – Dwarahat

14. Tara Dutt Pandey – Jageshwar

15. Sagar Pandey – Bhimtal

16. Dr. Bhuvan Arya – Nainital (SC)

17. Jarnail Singh Kali – Gadarpur

18. Kulwant Singh (Kicha)

Uttarakhand will go to the Assembly polls in a single phase on February 14.

Last week, on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the poll schedule for five states including Uttarakhand. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held on March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Commission directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Government has prohibited all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.