Dehradun: Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released the sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022. The second list has five names in it. With this list, the party has declared candidates on all 70 seats in the state. AAP has fielded Manoj Shah from the Yamunotri constituency, while Manju Tiwari has been chosen to contest from the Kaladhungi constituency. Meanwhile, Nand Lal has been fielded from the Rudrapur constituency by the party.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Chamkaur Sahib Constituency

In the list, AAP has cancelled the candidature of Kishori Nand Dobhal from the Rudraprayag constituency and replaced him with Pyar Singh Negi. AAP has also cancelled the Bhuwan Arya from Nainital (SC) seat and repleced him with Hem Arya. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Anandpur Sahib Constituency

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases sixth list of candidates for the upcoming #UttarakhandElections2022 pic.twitter.com/B7cA5L1sgh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2022

Assembly elections Uttarakhand’s all 70 seats will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.