Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand election 2022 on Thursday. The list includes incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who has been fielded from the Khatima Assembly constituency. Uttarakhand is slated to go to the polls in single-phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10 along with 4 other states —UP, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Check the full list of candidates here:-

Meanwhile, former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has offered not to contest the upcoming assembly polls in this time. In a letter to BJP president J P Nadda, Rawat asked him to accept his request for not contesting the polls so he could devote all his time towards working to ensure the party’s victory.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, who represents the Doiwala constituency in the Uttarakhand assembly, said due to the changed political circumstances in the state, he should not contest the polls. “There has been a change of guard in the state. It has got a young leader in Pushkar Dhami. In the changed political circumstances, I think I should not contest the 2022 assembly polls. I had apprised the party with my feelings earlier,” he said.

For the unversed, Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced as the chief minister by Tirath Singh Rawat in March last year just a few days ahead of completing four years in office. Dhami succeeded Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned after nearly four months in office.