New Delhi: Uttarakhand finance minister Prakash Pant passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle against a lung ailment.

Pant (58) was undergoing treatment in the United States for the illness and breathed his last at the University of Texas hospital earlier today.

A three-day mourning has been announced in Uttarakhand and June 6, Thursday has been declared a public holiday in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was among the first to break the news and extend his condolences to the family.

उत्तराखंड में मेरे वरिष्ठ सहयोगी एवं प्रदेश के वित्तमंत्री श्री प्रकाश पंत जी का अमेरिका में इलाज के दौरान स्वर्गवास होने का समाचार पा कर स्तब्ध भी हूँ और व्यथित भी।प्रकाश जी का जाना मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत एवं अपूर्णीय क्षति है; उनके निधन से हमारा तीन दशक पुराना साथ यादों में रह गया। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) June 5, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences:

Anguished by the passing away of Uttarakhand’s Finance Minister Shri Prakash Pant. His organisational skills helped strengthen the BJP and administrative skills contributed to Uttarakhand’s progress. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Due to Pant’s deteriorating health, the state finance portfolio had been handed to CM Rawat. He was first elected from the Pithoragarh assembly from 2002-2007.