New Delhi: A total of 28 bodies have been recovered and 171 are still missing after following the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said its personnel recovered two bodies from debris in Raini village on Tuesday morning. The workers have been trapped in the 12-foot-high and about 2.5-km-long ‘head race tunnel’ (HRT). Also Read - PM Modi Gets Emotional in Rajya Sabha, Calls Ghulam Nabi Azad a Great Friend | Watch

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas, visited the ITBP hospital in Joshimath and met the 12 workers who were rescued from a small tunnel in Tapovan. Talking to reporters, Rawat said the priority is to get to those trapped inside the tunnel and save as many lives as possible. Also Read - 'We Lost Hope, But Then..': How One Phone Call Saved Lives During Uttarakhand Glacier Burst, Recount Survivors

“About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we’re trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them. We have recovered 2 more bodies, total death count 28 so far”, news agency ANI quoted Rawat as saying. Also Read - US Court Seeks Status Report On Visas To Family Members Of H1-B Holders