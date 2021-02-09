Live Updates

  • 12:39 PM IST

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods LIVE: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar donates Rs 11 crores to Uttarakhand state disaster response fund, informed Haryana Directorate of Information and Public Relations

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods LIVE: About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we’re trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them. We have recovered 2 more bodies, total death count 28 so far, said CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods LIVE: Rescue team has managed to reach Malari Valley area through rope & now necessary packages, ration can be sent easily. Earlier, only a limited stock could be supplied via helicopter but there won’t be any problem now, said CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods LIVE: A joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF and SDRF enters into the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point till where the debris has been cleared.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat conducts aerial survey of areas affected due to glacier disaster in Chamoli.

  • 8:51 AM IST

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visits ITBP hospital in Joshimath, Chamoli where injured people are admitted.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: The operation was carried out the entire night and is under progress. A lot of debris has been removed. We have not been able to establish any contact till now, said Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP Dehradun

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: Rescue operation at the tunnel (in Chamoli) is underway, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to clear the way by noon, said Ashok Kumar, DGP

