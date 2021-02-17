Dehradun: Another team of rescue officials on Wednesday reached the basecamp at a lake which has been formed over Rishiganga after the glacier disaster in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli disaster. The lake, which is situated at a height of more than 9,000 feet, is hard to reach for officials all nearby roads have been washed away due to the flash floods. Also Read - Uttarakhand Flash Floods: 58 Bodies, 23 Limbs Recovered So Far; Search & Rescue Still On

An Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team accompanied by officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday reached the exact spot from where the lake has been formed. ITBP and DRDO officials carried out a recce and started working on developing a helipad in the vicinity.

ITBP recorded a video of the lake which showed how it looks up close, along with the destruction caused by the glacier disaster.

#WATCH A team of ITBP reached the exact location where a lake is formed in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. They carried out the recce and now developing helipad in the vicinity. Base camp is established at Murenda. DRDO officials are accompanied by ITBP (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/jpzRhuFLhf — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was the first to reach the artificial lake on Tuesday and had a tough time getting there on foot.

SDRF officials had to walk through forests and steep gorges with the help of ropes for 12-13 hours to reach the place where they set up a basecamp.

How rescue team managed to reach the lake:

“The route to the lake via Pang village was washed out. We tried to reach it through another village Muraina but with no roads in sight we didn’t know which way to approach the lake situated at around 2800 metres,” said Inspector Sanjay Upreti who was part of the 12-member SDRF team led by Commandant Navneet Bhullar that went to the lake on foot.

“Steep gorges had replaced roads that had been washed out up to 500 metres here and there. On the basis of an idea formed about its possible route during an aerial recce undertaken earlier and help from a local guide we reached a place about an hour short of the lake where we set up a camp office before sunset.

“When we reached the lake we saw that the area near it had been hit by a compound avalanche. There was swamp all around which contained sludge, stones, trees and blocks of ice each the size of a car,” he said.

