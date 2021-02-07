Chamoli: A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. According to the reports, more than 150 labourers working in a power project have been reported missing. Also Read - Uttarakhand Disaster: Over 150 Missing, 3 Bodies Recovered After Glacier Break in Chamoli Causes Massive Floods | LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Assam’s Dhekiajuli, took to Twitter and wrote, “Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.” Also Read - 'Pay Me Rs 5 Crore And I Will Kill PM Modi': Puducherry Man Arrested After Shocking FB Post

The PMO said in another tweet that Modi, who is in Assam to launch several development projects, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand and spoke to the state chief minister. “Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected,” the PMO said. Also Read - After Rihanna's Remarks on Farmers' Protest, Amit Shah Says No Propaganda Can Stop India

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said teams of the NDRF have been deployed for rescue and relief operations of the affected people while additional troops of the force are being airlifted from Delhi. “We are constantly monitoring the situation,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.