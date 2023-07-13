Home

Uttarakhand Floods: Bridge Over Malan River Swept Away, IMD Issues Red Alert | Watch

Landslides triggered by the heavy downpour has resulted in the closed of major highways and roads in the state, affecting the annual Chardham Yatra as well as normal life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several parts of Uttarakhand as heavy to very heavy rains continued to pound the state on Thursday. The incessant torrential rains led to a increased water levels in the Malan River in Kotdwar resulting in a bridge built over it being swept away by the raging flood waters.

“The bridge over the Malan River collapsed in Kotdwar today morning. As a result, the connection of Bhabhar area with Kotdwar has been completely broken. Two people passing through this bridge became victims of the accident. At present, the administration has stopped the movement on the bridge,” news agency ANI tweeted.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | The bridge over the Malan River collapsed in Kotdwar today morning. As a result, the connection of Bhabhar area with Kotdwar has been completely broken. Two people passing through this bridge became victims of the accident. At present, the administration… pic.twitter.com/bJz2N6iPh5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Kotdwar, Pramod Kumar said the reason behind the bridge’s collapse is being ascertained and the administration has not received information about any casualties in the incident

“The administration is ascertaining the reasons for the collapse of the bridge. There is no information about any casualties due to the total collapse. Alternative arrangements are being seen for the movement of villagers,” Kumar said.

Three drown in Khoh River

The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday said that three people drowned in the Khoh River in Pauri district on Tuesday night, adding that bodies of one of the victims, identified as 35-year-old Muhammad Israr—a resident of Kiratpur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, has been recovered by the Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Roads, highways shut, Chardham Yatra affected

Landslides triggered by the heavy downpour has resulted in the closed of major highways and roads in the state, affecting the annual Chardham Yatra as well as normal life. According to the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been closed for traffic at five places between Chamoli and Joshimath due to landslides.

The SEOC said the Yamunotri National Highway is blocked due to landslides at Dharasu and Kalyani, while the Gangotri Highway is also shut between Pakodanala and Dharali due to debris. The Rudraprayag Highway was also closed for traffic after landslides in Sirobgarh. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is on the job and efforts are underway to clear the debris from the roads, they said.

CM Pushkar Dhami conducts aerial survey

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Haridwar district and also reviewed relief and rescue work.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an aerial survey to take stock of the situation in the flood-affected areas in Laksar of Haridwar district. pic.twitter.com/8bFbVDensq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Earlier, the Chief Minister reviewed disaster relief and rescue operations with senior officials at the Disaster Management Control Room located at the Secretariat in Dehradun.

Dhami issues directions to keep a constant watch on the situation and provide immediate relief to the affected. He urged officials to ensure that the affected persons have full availability of food and other essential materials.

Trains cancelled

More than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been cancelled between July 7 and July 15 due to waterlogging on tracks following heavy rainfall over the past few days, officials said on Thursday.

Overall, about 600 mail and express trains and over 500 passenger trains have been affected, including some cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and others short-originated, due to waterlogging, they said, according to news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

