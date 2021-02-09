The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31 with the recovery of five more bodies on Tuesday. A multi-agency operation to rescue around 35 workers feared trapped inside a swamped tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district is still on. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also issued a statement in Rajya Sabha on the avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district and said all concerned agencies of Centre and State are monitoring the situation. Members of Rajya Sabha also paid tribute to victims of the disaster. Also Read - Didn't Sit on Rabindranath Tagore's Chair, Says Amit Shah, Shows Photos in Lok Sabha

In Lok Sabha, Shah said that Centre is monitoring the situation. "PM himself is monitoring it. Both the control rooms of the Home Ministry are monitoring the situation round the clock and the state is being provided with all the possible help," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh govt has also sent a team of three ministers to Uttarakhand for better coordination with the state in carrying out relief works after the glacier disaster.

Here are the top developments:

Point 1: With the recovery of five more bodies on Tuesday, the death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31, even as a multi-agency operation to rescue around 35 workers feared trapped inside a swamped tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district continued on Tuesday.

Point 2: Central Govt is monitoring the situation, PM himself is monitoring it. Both the control rooms of the Home Ministry are monitoring the situation round the clock & the state is being provided with all the possible help: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Point 3: “A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies conducting rescue operation used drone camera to see feasibility to enter beyond cleared site inside Tapovan tunnel. They haven’t been successful so far. Machines deployed to clear slush,” the ITBP said.