Uttarakhand Floods: ISRO Releases First Images of Damage at Raini, Tapovan

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday released the first images of disaster caused at Raini and Tapovan due to floods in Uttarakhand. As per the latest reports, 32 people have lost their lives and hundreds are still missing.

The satellite images released by the organization show the flash flood reported in Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga river catchment areas — was as a result of a major snow avalanche near Raini village of Chamoli district. The power plants located at Raini and Tapovan suffered the maximum damage in the deluge.

While one of the satellite images show massive debris deposition in Dhauli Ganga, other images have displayed damage that have occurred at dam infrastructures at Tapovan and Raini due to the flash floods.

The images of the Uttarakhand disaster were captured by the space agency’s advanced earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3.

What Is CARTOSAT-3:

CARTOSAT-3 is a third-generation agile satellite with high-resolution imaging capabilities. The images have emerged as multi-agency relief operations continue in Chamoli and adjoining areas of Uttarakhand.