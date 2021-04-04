Dehradun: At least four people were charred to death in a fire that broke out in forest area of Uttarakhand on Sunday. A total of 12,000 guards and fire watchers of state forest department have been deployed to douse the flame. Speaking to ANI, Principal Chief Conservator (fire) asserted that the fire has destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far. Also Read - Uttarakhand Govt Allows COVID Vaccination of All Journalists, Calls Them Frontline Workers

In the wake of forest fire incidents in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has also called an emergency meeting.

On the other hand, to control the situation, the Centre has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopter to the Uttarakhand government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed.