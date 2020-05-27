New Delhi: Amid the raging coronavirus cases and locusts infestation across the nation, Uttarakhand was hit by yet another environmental disaster – the forest fire. The heatwave and dry spell across North India have reached the Himalayan forests of Uttarakhand and gutted acres of the green cover in a four-day-long fire. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Forest Fire: Nine Trekkers Dead, 27 Rescued; Rescue Operations Underway

Firefighters have been trying to contain the flames while also being careful that the frontline workers or locals are not endangered as the state recently witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Canada fires spew dust all the way to Switzerland

According to reports, at least 46 forest fires have been raging in the state over the span of four days. Pictures and videos have been widely circulated on social media platforms. Also Read - Forest fires engulf large area near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

However, many of these images circulated are fires of yesteryears, while some users even posted pictures from the Australian bushfire. The state authorities are constantly making efforts to mitigate damages done by the fire, along with COVID-19 crisis, and has requested people to not engage in spreading misinformation regarding the same.