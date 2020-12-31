Uttarakhand Containment Zone Latest News: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the Pithoragarh district administration in Uttarakhand on Thursday declared Gandhi Chowk Bazaar and Purn Naya Bazaar as micro containment zones for 3 days till January 3. Also Read - Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till Jan 31, no Public Gathering in New Year

The development comes after all district magistrates of Uttarakhand were authorised to impose restrictions like night curfews in their areas if they find it necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Based on the assessment of the situation, the district magistrates may impose local restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as night curfew, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said in an order.

There shall, however, be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods, he said.

The chief secretary also directed the DMs to promptly assess the local situation and consider the imposition of appropriate restrictions on December 31 and January 1.

The coronavirus cases rose to 90,616 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday with 449 more people testing positive for the infection.

Nine more coronavirus patients died, taking the toll to 1504. There are 4,963 active cases, while 82,967 people have recuperated.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 157 cases, followed by 108 in Nainital, 38 each in Haridwar and Pithoragarh, 22 in Udham Singh Nagar, 17 in Almora, 14 in Uttarkashi.