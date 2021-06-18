New Delhi: The Ganga Snan scheduled on June 20 and June 21 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi in Haridwar has been cancelled for devotees due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, says Haridwar Police. Also Read - Supreme Court Refuses to Cancel, Postpone PG Final-Year Medical Exams

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - US Tennis Association Open to Allow 100 Percent Fan Capacity This Year