Chamoli: At least eight people died after an avalanche occurred near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday. Issuing a statement, the Indian Army said that over 384 people have been rescued so far and 6 of them are critical and currently under medical treatment.

"Nearly 384 people have been rescued so far. 6 of them are critical and currently under medical treatment. 8 bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation in progress," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat conducted an aerial survey of Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district, where an avalanche occurred yesterday during heavy snowfall. During the aerial survey, he took stock of the situation.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: CM Tirath Singh Rawat conducts an aerial survey of Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district, where an avalanche occurred yesterday during heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/Iq8bz1hFYC — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

“Home Minister Amit Shah called us up last night. NDRF and District Administration are on the job. ITBP and BRO were informed. Rescue was done quickly. I did an aerial survey today. BRO is carrying out the operation but the connectivity remains affected,” Rawat said.

An avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday. Information was received about a part of a glacier collapsing beyond Sumna Chawki near Malari in the Niti valley, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, who were on their way to the spot, said.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted about the incident, saying an alert has been issued and he is in constant touch with the BRO and the district administration for updates.

In another tweet, Rawat said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate cognizance of the incident and assured the state of all help.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he is monitoring the situation closely. “Unfortunate that a disaster has struck Reni Village of Uttarakhand owing to a glacier burst on Dhauliganga river. I am monitoring the situation closely. CWC is on alert and a team led by a secretary level officer has taken charge of the situation,” he wrote on Twitter.