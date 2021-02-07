Chamoli: Three bodies have been recovered while several others are feared missing as the water level in Dhauliganga river of Uttarakhand rose suddenly after an avalanche was reported near the Rishiganga power project. The incident was reported from Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) DIG Ridhim Aggarwal said that more than 150 labourers working at the power project may have been directly affected. “Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site,” she said. Though details are awaited, several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert. Also Read - Uttarakhand Weather Update: No Adverse Conditions Over Affected Areas on Feb 7-8, Says IMD

Here Are All The Latest Updates: Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Other Celebrities Pray For People's Safety After Massive Flood in Chamoli

19:20 PM: Republic of Turkey reaches out, assures all possible help. Also Read - Uttarakhand Disaster: ITBP Rescues All 16 People Trapped in Tunnel Near Tapovan in Chamoli | WATCH

19:05 PM: A DRDO team of snow and avalanche experts from its newly-created Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment would be reaching tomorrow to assess situation at site in Uttarakhand where flash flood occurred. Team would assess situation in glaciers around the site: DRDO officials

19:00 PM: Experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst. But our Government is right now focused on saving lives of people: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

18:50 PM: Indian Army has reached the spot, a team of NDRF that has reached Dehradun is en route Chamoli. Doctors have camped there. A team of 60 SDRF personnel with equipment have reached the spot: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

18:40 PM: State government to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

18:30 PM: PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured: PMO

18: 10 PM: The glacial burst washed away Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW, says spokesperson after National Crisis Management Committee meet. The burst affected NTPC hydro power project at Tapovan on river Dhauli Ganga, a tributary of Alaknanda: Spokesperson after NCMC meet.

18: 05 PM: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat holds meeting with disaster management team comprising of state officials and that from Army and ITBP.

18:00 PM: I have been watching the visuals from Chamoli district about damage caused by Glacier burst. In this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with people affected by the tragedy. Praying for well-being of the people of Uttarakhand: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

17: 50 PM: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba met today to review the situation arising out of the natural disaster in Uttarakhand caused by glacial burst.

17:40 PM: Rescue operation underway by ITBP personnel, watch video here:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli. Rescue operation underway. (Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/RO91YhIdyo — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

17.30 PM: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has requested his counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensure immediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in the northern state.

17.15 PM: IMD says no adverse weather expected in Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath of Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8.

16:48 PM: ITBP rescues all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli.

16:35 PM: Rescue operation underway at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people.

Rescue operation underway at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. #Uttarakhand (Pic courtesy: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/lcKlHdcNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

16:30 PM: Seven Indian Navy Diving Teams are on standby for Uttarakhand flash flood relief operations: Indian Navy officials

16:25 PM: Uttarakhand is facing a disaster. I am in touch with Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat ji, Union Home Minister and NDRF officers. The rescue operations are underway: PM Modi

16:10 PM: ITBP personnel approach the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue 16-17 people who are trapped.

#WATCH| Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel approach the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue 16-17 people who are trapped. (Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/DZ09zaubhz — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

16: 05 PM: An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police: NTPC Limited

16:00 PM: It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. Of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river. Search operation underway. 250 ITBP personnel are present at site, Indian Army team to reach soon. There was an under constructed tunnel near Tapovan dam in Uttarakhand where around 20 workers are stranded. ITBP team deployed at site is undertaking rescue operation. We are in touch with the management team of NTPC to gather information on missing people: SS Deswal, DG, ITBP

15: 50 PM: It is clear from the condition of water flow in the river at Karnaprayag, that the possibility of flooding is very less. Our special focus is in rescuing the workers trapped in the tunnels and we are making all efforts. All necessary efforts have been made to deal with any problem: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

कर्णप्रयाग में आज ३ बज कर १० मिनट पर नदी में पानी की बहाव की स्थिति से साफ़ है कि बाढ़ की सम्भावना बहुत ही कम है। हमारा विशेष ध्यान सुरंगों में फँसे श्रमिकों को बचाने में है और हम सभी प्रयास कर रहे हैं। किसी भी समस्या से निपटने के सभी ज़रूरी प्रयास कर लिए गये हैं। #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/MrEjW4de05 — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

15:45 PM: Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well: President Ram Nath Kovind

15:40 PM: A Border Roads Organisation bridge near Malari ahead of Joshimath area has been washed away by floods. Director General BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary has instructed officials to reinstate it at the earliest possible. Necessary stores and personnel are being moved to the location.

15:30 PM: We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns Ganga river, we need to remain alert: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

15:20 PM: Spoke to Uttarakhand CM, assured him of all assistance. We are keeping eye on all possible developments: Union Jal Shakti Minister on glacial burst

15: 15 PM: Connectivity with some border posts “totally restricted” due to bridge collapse near Reni village: ITBP spokesperson

15: 10 PM: 16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by Police: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

15:00 PM: Three bodies recovered at NTPC site in Tapovan area of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, says ITBP

14:55 PM: Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Army helicopters are on aerial recce, said Indian Army

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. pic.twitter.com/uBraBzSFzJ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

14:42 PM: BJP president JP Nadda speaks to Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat and enquires about the flood situation in Chamoli. He also speaks to state BJP chief, says BJP workers must help in rescue work following protocol

#WATCH | 3 NDRF teams have reached there. More teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. ITBP jawans are also there. I assure people of Uttarakhand that Modi govt stands with them in this difficult time. All help will be extended: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lYxOhr8T2Y — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

14:33 PM: 100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash to ANI

14:30 PM: NDRF have already reached the spot. A red alert has been issued, said Uttarakhand Chief Secy

14:15 PM: I pray to God that everyone stays fine and nobody is hurt, said Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

13:52 PM: Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he is constantly monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand. “India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations”, he tweeted.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and Local Administration on Spot

Speaking to ANI, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai said, “Two teams of ITBP have reached the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration are already at the spot.”

The Indian Army has also deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand govt and NDRF to tackle the flood.

“Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue & relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation”, said Army

CM Directs Authorities to Deal With Situation

“The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps”, news agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat as saying.

Furthermore, he informed that people are being evacuated from the areas near Alakananda. “As a precautionary measure, the flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. I am leaving for the spot”, Rawat added.

राहत की खबर ये है कि नंदप्रयाग से आगे अलकनंदा नदी का बहाव सामान्य हो गया है। नदी का जलस्तर सामान्य से अब 1 मीटर ऊपर है लेकिन बहाव कम होता जा रहा है। राज्य के मुख्य सचिव, आपदा सचिव, पुलिस अधिकारी एवं मेरी समस्त टीम आपदा कंट्रोल रूम में स्थिति पर लगातार नज़र रख रही है। pic.twitter.com/MoY3LX49rF — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

He also asked people to contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486, in case they are stranded in affected areas and need any help.

Home Minister Calls CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

“Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I’ve spoken to CM TS Rawat, DGs of ITBP & NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi”, tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He added,”Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation.”

NDRF की कुछ और टीमें दिल्ली से Airlift करके उत्तराखंड भेजी जा रही हैं। हम वहाँ की स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/BVFZJiHiWY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 7, 2021

What Triggered Floods?

In a statement, Chamoli Police said, “Rishiganga Power Project was damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. People living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.”

People Being Evacuated

Meanwhile, Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have also left for the spot.