New Delhi: As a massive search, rescue and relief operation picked up pace in the disaster hit areas of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Monday, officials said 26 bodies have been recovered so far and as many as 171 people are still missing. The figures for the people killed in the disaster and those missing comes almost two days after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli. Also Read - Landslide, Not Glacier Burst Caused Uttarakhand Disaster, Say Experts Based On Satellite Images

Officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre reported the recovery of more bodies and feared the death toll would rise. The missing people include those working at the hydel power project sites and villagers whose homes nearby were washed away. Also Read - 'We Lost Hope, But Then..': How One Phone Call Saved Lives During Uttarakhand Glacier Burst, Recount Survivors

The glacier burst appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. However, experts are still trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster in Joshimath. Also Read - Glacier Burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli Causes Massive Destruction, WATCH Aerial View of Devastation Site

Here’s all you need to know about what’s happened since the disaster in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning:

1. Tunnel rescue operation on for over 30 trapped workers

Multiple agencies worked at rescuing more than 30 workers feared trapped in a tunnel at a power project site. An ITBP team will work overnight at the site. The work to take out debris and slush from the tunnel to continue through the night.

#WATCH Rescue work underway at Tapovan tunnel, Joshimath in Uttarakhand. ITBP team will work overnight at the site. The work to take out debris and slush from the tunnel to continue overnight pic.twitter.com/2wF7sb1DnY — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Rescue efforts in the affected areas near Joshimath, about 295 km from Dehradun, gained momentum on Monday with teams of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) coordinating to rescue around 30-35 people feared trapped in a 250-metre tunnel tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said efforts were focused on rescuing these trapped labourers.

More teams have been sent to the site on Mi-17 helicopters that landed at the helipad in Joshimath, NDRF chief SN Pradhan said in a Twitter post.

Two helipad activation teams of IAF Air Traffic Control & Meteorological personnel are at Joshimath & Gaucher for coordination of HADR ops. Two ALH helicopters are forward staged at Gauchar (Uttarakhand), while Mi-17s, Chinook & ALH are operating from Dehradun: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/VvAdHkzFlH — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

2. Sniffer dogs, JCB machines, medical corps also deployed

The state government released Rs 20 crore to Chamoli district for rescue and relief operations.

Some teams from the Army, including from the Medical Corps, also reached the disaster spot, an official supervising the operation said.

Sniffer dogs and heavy mechanical equipment, including bulldozers and JCBs, were deployed.

3. Why is the tunnel rescue operation complicated?

The work was complicated as the tunnel which has only one entry is slightly curved, making it difficult to clear the debris and silt blocking it.

“Our teams worked overnight to rescue about 30 workers who are trapped in the tunnel. Specialised equipment for such operations has been deployed. We are hopeful we will able to rescue everyone,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said in Delhi.

Uttarakhand: Machines are now clearing the heavy slush inside the tunnel in Chamoli; Recce party was not able to move beyond 100 meters inside the tunnel due to the slush. pic.twitter.com/QQS8WO9kU0 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

“There is a huge amount of debris inside the tunnel. About 80 metres inside the tunnel is cleared and accessible, and it looks like about 100 more metres of debris will have to be cleared,” he added. Pandey said nearly 300 ITBP personnel are deployed at the site.

In a video provided by the ITBP, a team of senior officials was seen analysing the tunnel’s map to find the best way of approach.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A joint team of ITBP, Army, SDRF, and NDRF inside the Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/VZ3SfCchK3 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

4. How many rescued so far?

Officials said 27 people were rescued alive. Of these, 12 were saved from the smaller of the two tunnels at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project site and 15 from the Rishiganga site.

Three of those rescued on Sunday evening were admitted to the ITBP hospital at Joshimath, nearly 25 km from the Tapovan power project site, as they were feeling uneasy, officials said. They are stable now.

Uttarakhand: Team of SDRF-Uttarakhand Police carries out search operation around Srinagar Dam. pic.twitter.com/OrGbcjk0LW — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

5. PM Modi assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured a delegation of Uttarakhand MPs of his government’s support to the people of the state and said it is working to strengthen infrastructure there to deal with any natural disaster in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Uttarakhand MPs to discuss relief efforts and future course of action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah interact with Uttarakhand MPs, discuss relief efforts and future course of action over Uttarakhand glacier disaster pic.twitter.com/dVEG7r6j0w — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

6. Two power projects suffered major damage

Two power projects NTPC’s 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project and the 13.2 MW Rishiganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged with scores of labourers caught in tunnels as the waters came rushing in.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) carries out rescue operation at the flash flood site in Chamoli. pic.twitter.com/1X0oqeArkK — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

7. 13 villages cut off due to floods, relief work on

As raini bridge was swept away by the flood, ITBP personnel providing ration packets to the stranded people of about 9 villages through choppers in Uttarakhand: Office of the Home Minister pic.twitter.com/LFGn4q8r6v — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Thirteen villages are cut off due to the damage to roads and bridges, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said. Essential food supplies are being sent there by helicopters.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel provide support to the villages that have been cut off due to the flash floods in Chamoli. Five sorties carrying relief material have been sent. Visuals from Lata Helipad. pic.twitter.com/0GI4YjQKhs — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

8. What triggered the disaster?

“It was due to lakhs of metric tonnes of snow sliding down abruptly from a trigger point on top of a naked hill,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told reporters after meeting ISRO scientists.

The CM said after a comprehensive analysis is undertaken to find out the reasons, “we will build an elaborate plan to avert any potential tragedy going forward”.

Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat holds meeting with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police & other agencies in Joshimath on rescue efforts in Tapovan. He says, "All four forces are working in coordination. Rescue operation is underway." pic.twitter.com/PpnedympDt — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

9. Climate change, Western disturbance, or both behind cause?

Global warming or maybe a Western disturbance bringing fresh snow that melted could have triggered the deluge, experts said.

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation is among those investigating the disaster.

Uttarakhand | A bridge was washed away here y'day. We're trying to restore road connectivity in the area. We've requested state govt to install a manual trolley here: AS Rathore, Chief Engineer, Shivalik BRO on relief operation at glacier burst affected Reni village, Joshimath pic.twitter.com/iltJO5Fkio — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

It is not clear whether the flood was a typical Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) or some temporary damming due to a landslide and avalanche that might have blocked the mainstream to form a temporary lake which burst, said Ranjit Rath, director general of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

With no clarity on what led to the disaster and some experts pointing to climate change, scientists also headed to Chamoli to understand what had happened.

10. Video shows extent of destruction

The entire landscape was coloured a sandy grey, many structures swept away and buried under piles of silt. A video showed the aerial view of the destruction.