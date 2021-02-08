New Delhi: A major tragedy struck Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday after the Nandadevi glacier broke off at Joshimath, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. The massive floods in the region left at least 8 people dead and over 170 missing. Two power projects NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project were extensively damaged. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Burst LIVE News And Updates: 8 Bodies Recovered, Several Still Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he was constantly monitoring the situation in the state. "India stands with Uttarakhand, prays for everyone's safety", he tweeted yesterday. He, while addressing a rally in West Bengal, assured all help in fighting the calamity and said he was in constant touch with the Uttarakhand chief minister and Home Minister Amit Shah on the rescue and relief efforts being carried out.T The Prime Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of those killed in the incident.

Notably, the hill state has been hit by major natural disasters over the last three decades. Take a look at a few of them here:

1991 Uttarkashi Earthquake: At least 768 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit the undivided state of Uttar Pradesh on October 19, 1991. Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) conducted a survey of the affected areas between October 27 and November 4 . Their work revealed that more than 300,000 people in 1,294 villages were affected by the shock.

1998 Malpa Landslide: The small village of Malpa in Pithoragarh district was wiped in the landslide in which about 255 people, including 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, were killed. The resulting debris partially blocked the Sharda river.

1999 Chamoli earthquake: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit Chamoli district killing over 100 people. The adjoining Rudraprayag district was also heavily affected. Several ground deformations were reported as a result of the earthquake, and landslides and changes in water flow were also recorded. Cracks were observed in roads and on the ground.

2013 Kedarnath Floods: Nearly 6,000 people were presumed dead after a multi-day cloudburst centered on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. More than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites as bridges and roads were destroyed in the mishap.