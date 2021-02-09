New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has issued toll-free helpline numbers 1070 and 9454441036 (Whatsapp) for family members of those who are missing after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday. As per the reports, 70 people from Uttar Pradesh are missing after Nandadevi broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district. Over 30 missing persons belong to Lakhimpur district. They had gone to work on the Tapovan project in the farming off-season. Also Read - PIC vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Pak I Care vs Hira Sabadell at Montjuic Ground February 9

"We did not confirm the exact number of missing persons but said that a list of all workers from Lakhimpur Kheri is being compiled. We have deployed lekhpals to collate the information from villages and share it with the tehsildar and subdivisional magistrate. We are then verifying the data by getting in touch with family members. As of now, we suspect 35 people from just the Nighasan tehsil have gone missing," District Magistrate Shailendra Singh said.

The data is being shared with his counterpart in Chamoli. According to the office of the relief commissioner, three persons from Saharanpur, four from Meerut, five from Gorakhpur, two from Shamli and one each from Moradabad, Bijnor, and Chandauli are also out of contact with their family members. Also Read - House Collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, 5 Injured; Rescue Ops Underway

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last night held a high-level meeting. The Chief Minister is also setting up a control room in Haridwar and four officers have been designated to go to Joshimath and help people from Uttar Pradesh who are stranded there.