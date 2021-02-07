New Delhi: In a major relief for the area hit by a glacier burst, the MeT department on Sunday said no adverse weather events are expected over Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath in Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Other Celebrities Pray For People's Safety After Massive Flood in Chamoli

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Additional Director General Anand Sharma said Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath are likely to witness dry weather during the two days.

PRESS RELEASE : WEATHER FORECAST FOR UTTARAKHAND Dry weather is likely to prevail over Uttarakhand on 7 & 8 Feb. However, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, light rainfall/ snowfall is likely over northern part of Uttarakhand during evening of 9th to forenoon of 10th. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 7, 2021

“No snowfall/rainfall is likely on February 7-8,” the IMD said in its special weather advisory for the state.

However, light rainfall/snowfall is likely in the northern parts of the Chamoli district on February 9-10, the advisory added.

It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. Of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river. Search operation underway. 250 ITBP personnel are present at site, Indian Army team to reach soon: SS Deswal, DG, ITBP — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli Sunday.

The glacier burst led to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Officials said nine-ten bodies have been recovered so far and a massive relief and rescue operation is underway.

