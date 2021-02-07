On Sunday, a massive glacier breach in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district caused flash floods in the Dhauli Ganga river. The floods culminated into causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecological fragile Himalayas. Over 150 people, mostly labourers who were working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared trapped. Three bodies have been recovered so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said that the people of the country stand with Uttarakhand. Also Read - Nandadevi Glacier Burst: Rishiganga Hydro Project Washed Away, Rescue Operations to Continue Overnight | Key Points

Top Developments:

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for families of those killed. "Experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst. But our government is right now focused on saving lives of people," said Rawat.

PM Modi approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for families of those killed.

An emergency meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was held in New Delhi to monitor the progress in rescue operation.

A DRDO team of snow and avalanche experts from its newly-created Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment will reach Uttarakhand on Monday to assess situation at site. The team will assess the glacier situation around the site of today’s incident.

Two C-130J Super Hercules transport plane with three companies of NDRF and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment was sent to Uttarakhand from Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

The first C-130J landed at Jolly Grant airport near Dehradun, the second plane is expected to arrive soon.

ITBP chief SS Deswal said that 250 personnel of the force are on the spot. The Army said that two columns from Joshimath and two from Auli have been deployed to the site of the flash flood, while two more columns are on standby.

One column of the Army’s Engineering Task Force (ETF), two Cheetah helicopters have also been sent to Raini village.

The glacier burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW, run by the National Themal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganga river to be on high alert and continuously monitor the water level after the natural disaster in Uttarakhand.