Chamoli: Scientists have asserted that climate change led to a massive flood after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Speaking to IANS, an Assistant Professor at IIT Indore said that satellite and Google Earth images do not show a glacial lake near the region, but there is a possibility that there may be a water pocket, or lake inside the glacier, in the region that may have erupted leading to the disaster.

"There is no doubt that global warming has resulted in the warming of the region. Climate change-driven erratic weather patterns like increased snowfall and rainfall, and warmer winters have led to the melting point of a lot of snow falling. The thermal profile of ice is increasing…. where earlier the temperature of ice ranged from minus six to minus 20 degree Celsius, it is now minus two, making it more susceptible to melting," IANS quoted Mohd. Farooq Azam as saying.

Another scientist, Anjal Prakash, who is the Research Director and Adjunct Associate Professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, said prima facie this looks very much like a climate change event. "The IPCC's Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate reports that climate change has altered the frequency and magnitude of natural hazards. The scientists reported with medium confidence that in some regions, snow avalanches involving wet snow have increased, while the rain on snow floods have also increased at lower elevations in springs," Prakash told IANS.

“We do not have the data now to give you information on what has caused the avalanche in Chamoli district but what we know, prima facie, is that this looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming.” Furthermore, he noted that the impact of global warming on glacial retreat is well documented. “The recent assessment report called the Hindu Kush Himalayan Monitoring and Assessment Programme (HIMAP) report facilitated by ICIMOD has also pointed these out.”

10 Dead, 150 Missing

The ITBP, which is engaged in rescue and relief operations here said that 10 bodies have been recovered and nearly 125-150 people are missing or ‘feared dead’.

“As 150 people are still missing, it is difficult to say that all are dead. They can be said ‘feared dead’ or ‘missing’. Missing persons cannot be declared dead till seven years”, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey stated.

